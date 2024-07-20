PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 707.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PDF Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.