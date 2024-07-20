Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Permian Resources worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

