PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 479.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 188,417 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 320,464 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

