Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a "peer perform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PSX opened at $138.47 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $103.12 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

