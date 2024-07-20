PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of PHINIA worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,896,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 423,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,379,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.87 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

