Piper Sandler Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $3.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,360,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares in the company, valued at $272,360,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,200 shares of company stock worth $3,572,257. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in OPKO Health by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

