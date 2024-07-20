Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,082,506 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

