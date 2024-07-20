Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Plexus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 7.3% in the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

