PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

