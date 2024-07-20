ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

