ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of MKSI opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

