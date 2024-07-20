ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Novanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,586,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,244 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

