ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 783 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

SouthState stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

