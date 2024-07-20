ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $147.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

