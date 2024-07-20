ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,479,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

