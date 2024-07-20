ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.3% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.