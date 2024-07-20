ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 969,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

