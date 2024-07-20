ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,069,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 903.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

