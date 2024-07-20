ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.0 %

MKTX stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.