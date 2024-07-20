ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $191.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

