ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

