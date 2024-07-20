ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,570 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,045,606 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 281,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

