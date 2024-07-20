ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

