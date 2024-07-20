ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.