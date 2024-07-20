QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,317 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Price Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $130.05 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,446 shares of company stock valued at $274,746,431 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
