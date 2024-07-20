QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.61 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.65.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.