QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,045,606 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 104,583 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

