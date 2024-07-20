QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.