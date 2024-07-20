QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.