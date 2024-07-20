QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

