QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.