QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $48,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 196,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.