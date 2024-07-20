QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

