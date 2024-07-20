QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,347 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 199,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,529,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 251.19 and a beta of 0.86.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

