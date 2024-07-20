QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,755 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

