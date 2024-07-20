QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

