QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in Terex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Terex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

