QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

