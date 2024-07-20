QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,411 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

