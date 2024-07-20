Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $146.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

