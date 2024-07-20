Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 5th

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling has a dividend payout ratio of -937.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Radius Recycling to earn ($1.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.5%.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Radius Recycling has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.