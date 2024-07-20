Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $483,205.80 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $483,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,772,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,449,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

