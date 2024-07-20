Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 2542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

