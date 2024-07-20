Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Joseph Shulman Sells 10,468 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

RYTM stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 229,056 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

