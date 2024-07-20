Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Joseph Shulman Sells 10,468 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
RYTM stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 229,056 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
