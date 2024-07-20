Robert Buckley Sells 1,830 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $311,447.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

