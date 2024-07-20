Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

