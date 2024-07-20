Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 550,171 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
TNGX stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TNGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
