Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 550,171 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

