Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 11,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,222,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $209.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $602.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

