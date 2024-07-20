Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,449 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $13,724,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.