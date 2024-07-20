Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.32 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Approximately 330,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.85.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

